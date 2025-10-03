Arqana Arabian Sale Draws International Buyers On Eve Of Paris Racing Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Arqana Purebred Arabian Horse Sale was held yesterday at Saint Cloud Racecourse, Paris, and witnessed a strong turnout of owners, trainers and breeders from several countries, drawn by the quality of horses on offer.

The event was also attended by a Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) delegation. Adding to the significance of the sale was its timing, staged just hours before the start of racing action at Saint-Cloud today, followed by the weekend's fixtures at ParisLongchamp tomorrow and the day after.

A total of 97 lots went under the hammer, including 97 lots, 36 two-year-olds, two yearlings, 31 horses currently in training and 28 of breeding stock, with dozens successfully sold. The quality of the horses on offer ensured a high clearance rate. Purchasers are entitled, under the auction rules, to enter their newly acquired racehorses in upcoming races starting today. The sale is staged annually at this key moment in the calendar.

The Arqana Purebred Arabian Sale is held at this time of year to coincide with Qatar's sponsorship of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, reflecting Qatar's deep commitment to Purebred Arabian horses and to promoting their races beyond its borders. This commitment is exemplified by the creation of the Qatar Arabian World Cup, a Group 1 race run in France since the start of Qatar's sponsorship in 2008. The impact has been exceptional on the Arabian racing scene, with the event now positioned just 40 minutes before the running of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe itself, drawing global attention and anticipation from racing followers worldwide.