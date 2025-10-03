Gaza Flotilla Members Detained In Ashdod

Deutsch de Flottille-Festgenommene werden in Ashdod registriert Original Read more: Flottille-Festgenommene werden in Ashdod registrier

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Global Sumud flotilla bound for Gaza, including some 20 Swiss citizens, has been taken to Ashdod by the Israeli authorities. This content was published on October 3, 2025 - 09:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Department of Foreign Affairs, they were taken to Ashdod. Switzerland is in contact with the Israeli authorities.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is in contact with Israel and wants to ensure consular protection for the Swiss nationals concerned.

Representatives of the embassy will visit the detainees as soon as possible.

The Swiss embassy in Tel Aviv is in contact with the Israeli authorities and is supporting the Swiss nationals concerned within the framework of the consular protection provided for by law.

The main aim is to ensure that the fundamental rights of the persons concerned are respected, including humane detention conditions, procedural guarantees and the right to a defence.

The FDFA will not provide legal services but is in contact with lawyers defending the Swiss participants.

Switzerland reminded the Israeli authorities that any intervention against the flotilla must comply with the principles of necessity and proportionality and guarantee the safety of the participants, the FDFA wrote on X.

In recent weeks, Switzerland has repeatedly pointed out that it advises against travelling to the Gaza Strip due to the high risks involved. People who nevertheless decide to travel do so at their own risk, the FDFA writes in its travel advice. It has explained to the Swiss organisers of the flotilla what assistance they can expect from the federal government.

