Latvia's Golden Visa Real Estate Path Emerges As A Stronger Alternative To Greece, Reports Immigrant Invest

VIENNA, Austria, Oct. 03, 2025 -- Immigrant Invest, a leading consulting company in investment migration, has announced that Latvia's Golden Visa now stands out as one of the strongest alternatives to Greece for American investors.

Elena Ruda, Chief Development Officer at Immigrant Invest , underlined three key advantages that make Latvia more attractive: the ability to buy any type of real estate for €250,000, no restrictions on property rental, and a faster residence permit process.

Latvia Golden Visa vs. Greece Golden Visa: comparison

“We see strong interest from American families who are comparing Golden Visas side by side,” commented Elena Ruda.“Latvia is more flexible in property choice and also faster in granting residence. For many, this combination is decisive.”

Flexible real estate choice. In Latvia, an investor can buy any residential or commercial property worth at least €250,000. By contrast, Greece now restricts this option: properties at the €250,000 level are only eligible if purchased for renovation or conversion into residential use.

Rental freedom. Latvian law allows investors to rent out their property on both a short- and long-term basis. Greece imposes restrictions on short-term leases in popular areas, which limits opportunities to generate income from investment properties.

Faster processing. Residence permits in Latvia can be issued within 3 months. In Greece, the process takes longer and is often delayed by backlogs, which creates uncertainty for applicants.

Latvia Golden Visa highlights

Investment options for Latvian residency . Besides the real estate route, the Latvia Golden Visa offers two additional options, including the most affordable one in the EU. Applicants can contribute €50,000+ to a business or deposit €280,000+ in a Latvian bank.

Validity. The residence permit is valid for 5 years, tied to the validity of the investment and property ownership. It can be renewed indefinitely.

Family inclusion. The Latvia Golden Visa extends to the main applicant's spouse and minor children.

Path to permanent residence and citizenship. After 5 years of temporary residency, Latvian Golden Visa holders can apply for permanent residence. After a further 5 years, they may become eligible for Latvian citizenship.

Schengen Area access. As part of the Schengen Area, Latvia allows its Golden Visa holders to travel visa-free throughout the region, with permitted stays of 90 days within any 180-day period.

How to obtain the Latvian Golden Visa

The process of obtaining a Latvian residence permit by investment takes 3+ months and includes the following steps:

Preliminary Due Diligence.Preparation of documents.Fulfilment of investment requirements.Due Diligence.Travel to Latvia to submit biometrics and undergo a medical examination.Issuance of residence permit cards.

To ensure a smooth and successful outcome, professional guidance is strongly recommended.

