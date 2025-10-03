Angelini Ventures Leads €12 Million Follow-On Investment In Serenis, A Fast-Growing Digital Mental And Physical Health Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through its investment, Angelini Ventures aims to promote the expansion and acceleration of Serenis' digital health and wellbeing services and amplify its leadership in delivering transformative solutions to corporate clients

Investment represents a significant opportunity to advance accessible, technology-enabled care in a rapidly expanding field

Rome, Italy, 3 October 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and HealthTech, announces it has led, alongside CDP Venture Capital as co-lead investor, a €12 million follow-on investment in Serenis, a pioneer and one of the fastest growing companies dedicated to improving access to mental health and wellbeing services in Italy.

Founded in 2021 by Silvia Wang and Daniele Francescon, Serenis has rapidly grown into one of the leading platforms for mental and physical wellbeing in Europe. Today, the company has built a network of over 2,500 licensed professionals – including psychotherapists, psychiatrists, nutritionists, and coaches – and has supported more than 170,000 people with around 1.5 million completed therapy sessions. The team has expanded to 65 employees, and serves more than 250 companies, reaching over 300,000 employees through corporate wellbeing programs with clients such as Nestlé, Satispay, Leroy Merlin, and Q8. This strong traction translated into revenues growing from €2M in 2022 to €25M in 2024, with a run-rate already above €40M in 2025.

Serenis' hybrid model connects people with qualified therapists through proprietary digital technology, tackling accessibility barriers and the stigma that often surround mental health disorders. This investment will accelerate Serenis' innovation in digital care services, strengthen its proprietary technologies and expand its leadership in delivering transformative solutions to corporate clients.

At Angelini Ventures, mental health and brain health are a core priority. Building on investments in innovative therapeutics for depression, epilepsy, and Alzheimer's disease, as well as in medtech solutions such as devices for epilepsy, Angelini Ventures is committed to supporting advances that can transform care. The investment in Serenis reflects this focus and underscores the firm's belief that improving mental and brain health is essential to addressing some of the most pressing current healthcare challenges.

Elia Stupka, Managing Director of Angelini Ventures and board member of Serenis since its first financing round , said“We are proud to have believed in Serenis since its early steps and to accompany its growth today as lead investor. Investing in Serenis means believing that mental and physical wellbeing should be accessible to everyone. At Angelini Ventures, we are honored to support a team that, with clinical rigor and innovation, is building an accessible and sustainable model of digital and in-person care, set to become a benchmark in Italy.”

Silvia Wang, Founder of Serenis, added“Innovation in digital mental health depends on ambitious entrepreneurial initiatives, and this milestone highlights both the growth we have achieved and the potential for further expansion ahead.”

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and HealthTech. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio in Europe and North America, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €125 million into 22 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities. Angelini Ventures' BioTech portfolio includes Elkedonia, Therini Bio, Nuevocor, Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Nouscom, Pretzel Therapeutics and Freya Biosciences. The Company's Digital Health portfolio includes Vantis Health, Avation, Cadence Neuroscience, Nobi, Noctrix and Serenis.



About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over two billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors.

A targeted investment strategy for growth, constant commitment to research and development, deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates.



About Serenis

Serenis is transforming access to mental and physical wellbeing. Its mission is to remove economic, technological, social, and cultural barriers that prevent people from receiving the support they need. As both a digital platform and a licensed medical center, Serenis offers psychotherapy, psychiatry, nutrition, coaching, and tailored psychological support programs, delivered by more than 2,500 carefully selected and specialized professionals. Through its app, Serenis makes it easier for individuals to begin and manage their personal journey to health.

