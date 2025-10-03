Unified Electronic Inspection System Strengthens Oversight Of Food Establishments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The unified electronic inspection system of the Ministry of Municipality has significantly enhanced monitoring of food establishments and other municipal services, marking a major step in the Ministry's digital transformation agenda. The initiative, powered by modern technologies and artificial intelligence, is designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and public trust in municipal operations.

Assistant Director of Information Systems at the Ministry of Municipality Omar Al Yafei (pictured) highlighted that the project forms part of the Ministry's broader strategy to provide proactive and smart municipal services.

Speaking to The Peninsula recently, he said:“The electronic inspection system integrates 20 types of inspections, including health and safety, into one unified platform. It is fully automated, covering every stage from issuing violations to electronic payments, and operates around the clock.”

Before the system was introduced, inspection tasks were divided across multiple departments such as public health, hygiene, beaches, and food safety. This fragmentation often resulted in delays when handling complaints and responding to violations.

The unified platform has resolved these challenges by streamlining processes, reducing duplication, and ensuring faster responses. Now, inspectors can immediately document violations digitally, issue penalties without paperwork, and follow up on cases with greater accuracy.

Transparency and public engagement are also central to the new approach. Through dedicated digital portals, citizens can now track the progress of their complaints, verify whether corrective action has been taken, and access updated information on non-compliant establishments, including those that have been closed.“This ensures that the public is not only informed but also becomes part of the regulatory system as active stakeholders,” Al Yafei noted.

The system is designed to monitor the entire food supply chain“from farm to table.” It spans agricultural production-whether animal, plant, or fisheries-through import, transport, storage, distribution, and retail. This end-to-end coverage strengthens food safety standards and safeguards public health, while also increasing consumer confidence in local products and food outlets.

By introducing real-time monitoring and accountability measures, the project provides added assurance that violations are addressed swiftly and fairly. If a restaurant or supplier breaches regulations, the public can be informed promptly, reinforcing trust in compliant businesses and elevating the overall quality of the food sector.

Al Yafei also emphasized that the Ministry continues to refine the system by learning from international best practices. Delegations have studied advanced digital inspection models in Singapore and Turkiye, applying lessons to ensure that Qatar's framework remains cutting-edge.“Continuous improvement is key. We aim to enhance the experience of inspectors, streamline the work of municipal departments, and deliver better services to the public,” he added.

The Unified Electronic Inspection System now stands as a cornerstone of the Ministry of Municipality's smart governance strategy, reflecting Qatar's commitment to safeguarding public health, ensuring food safety, and advancing sustainable development.

According to the Ministry, the first half of 2025 witnessed extensive municipal health monitoring campaigns across all municipalities, aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring compliance with regulations. Inspectors carried out thousands of field visits, issued violations where necessary, and launched awareness drives for businesses and service providers.

The data shows a strong nationwide effort. Al Rayyan Municipality led the country with 66,043 inspection tours, resulting in 294 violations across 11 campaigns. In Al Wakrah, municipal inspectors carried out 19,466 inspections, during which 198 violations were recorded in 5 campaigns. Umm Salal Municipality conducted 8,765 inspections and issued 48 violations through 3 campaigns, while Al Daayen Municipality oversaw 7,583 inspections and reported 38 violations in 3 campaigns.

Al Khor and Al Dhakira Municipality completed 6,557 inspections and issued 96 violations during 7 campaigns, whereas Doha Municipality carried out 5,816 inspections and recorded 457 violations across 4 campaigns. In Al Shahaniya, inspectors conducted 5,477 inspections, identifying 70 violations through 22 campaigns. Meanwhile, Al Shamal Municipality conducted 3,293 inspections, resulting in 9 violations across three campaigns.