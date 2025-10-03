QDF Wins 'Airport Retailer Of The Year' Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Duty Free (QDF) has reaffirmed its global leadership in travel retail, winning the coveted title of Airport Retailer of the Year for the third consecutive year at the Frontier Awards 2025 in Cannes.

Strengthening its position at the forefront of the industry, QDF also secured top honours for Best Specialty Concept – Hybrid & F&B (Souq Al Matar) and Retail Activation of the Year (Live the F1 Life).

In the Best Speciality Concept – Hybrid & F&B category, Souq Al Matar was recognised for bringing Qatari heritage to the terminal. The store curates locally inspired gifts, food, and artisan products in a warm, inviting setting, giving travellers a true sense of place paired with attentive hospitality.

In the Retail Activation of the Year category, the Live the F1 Life campaign was recognised for transforming Hamad International Airport into a high-energy Formula 1 playground, complete with racetrack-inspired installations, interactive exhibits, striking photo opportunities and exclusive merchandise.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer commented:“This recognition at the 2025 Frontier Awards reflects Qatar Duty Free's enduring commitment to innovation and excellence across all areas of our operations. As a vital part of the Qatar Airways Group, Qatar Duty Free continues to shape Hamad International Airport into a world-class retail and dining destination for global travellers.”

Commenting on the wins, Thabet Musleh, Qatar Airways Group Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer, said:“Winning at the Frontier Awards is a proud moment for all of us at Qatar Duty Free. It reflects the imagination, hard work, and collaboration that go into creating something special for the millions of passengers who travel through Hamad International Airport each year.”