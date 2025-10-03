Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets In 1St T20

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the first T20 International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 152, Bangladesh appeared set for a comfortable win after openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan Tamim shared a blazing 109-run stand in just 11 overs.

However, pacer Fareed Ahmad Malik broke the partnership by trapping Emon leg-before, and captain Rashid Khan then sparked a dramatic collapse. He took four wickets in his last two overs as Bangladesh slumped, losing six wickets for just nine runs.

Despite the sudden turnaround, Nurul Hasan Sohan's audacious 23 not out off 13 balls and Rishad Hossain's 14 off nine guided Bangladesh to victory in 18.4 overs with a composed unbeaten partnership of 35 runs.

Earlier, Emon, who had been struggling for form after being dropped from several Asia Cup matches, roared back with a 37-ball 54, hitting four boundaries and three sixes. Tanzid also regained touch, scoring 51 off 37 balls with three fours and as many sixes.

Rashid Khan, after conceding 15 runs in his first two overs, returned strongly to claim 4-18, dismissing Tanzid, Saif Hasan (0), Jaker Ali Anik (6), and Shamim Patwari (0).

Fareed finished with 1-26 while Noor Ahmad chipped in by trapping Tanzim Hasan Sakib lbw for a duck.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan, choosing to bat first, managed only 151-9 on a flat pitch. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets apiece, while Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed delivered miserly spells to stifle the Afghan batting.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 40 off 31 balls, striking two fours and three sixes, while veteran Mohammad Nabi blasted a 25-ball 38 with one four and four sixes. Sharafuddin Ashraf added late runs with an unbeaten 17 off 12, but Taskin Ahmed removed Nabi in the 18th over to prevent a stronger finish.

