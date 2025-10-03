Climate Crisis, Returnees Strain Afghan Cities: UN-Habitat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) in Afghanistan said on Friday that the climate crisis, natural disasters and the recent inflow of returnees are exerting immense pressure on the country's urban areas.

In a post on X, UN-Habitat wrote:“This year's World Habitat Day focuses on Urban Crises Response - how cities confront overlapping challenges.”

The agency added that in Afghanistan, climate change, recurring disasters and the mass return of migrants are straining urban infrastructures and services.

World Habitat Day is observed annually on the first Monday of October at the initiative of the United Nations. The day aims to draw global attention to the importance of cities, adequate housing, and the right of every human being to proper shelter.

The UN General Assembly designated this day in 1985, and it was first marked in 1986. Each year, a theme and slogan are selected based on pressing global urban and housing challenges.

Afghanistan continues to grapple with urban problems, including shortages of drinking water and a deepening housing crisis. The large-scale return of refugees from neighboring countries in recent months has further intensified pressure on the housing market.

The scarcity of homes and an unprecedented rise in rental prices have made life increasingly difficult for families in major cities, particularly Kabul.

