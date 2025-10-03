Heavy Rain, Floods Forecast In 10 Provinces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) on Friday warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and flash floods in 10 provinces of Afghanistan.

In a statement, the ministry said that on 3 and 4 October, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods are expected in Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Panjshir, Parwan, Logar, Khost and Paktia.

Rainfall in different areas is forecast to range between 10 and 30 millimeters.

The ministry also warned that strong winds accompanied by dust are possible in the southeastern, central, and western provinces, with speeds expected to range between 50 and 75 kilometers per hour.

