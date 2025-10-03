Marjan Announces New Mixed-Use Beach Town Destination, Marjan Beach
This destination is strategically designed to deliver a seamless fusion of accessibility and livability, offering a luxury lifestyle for residents and visitors alike. Upon completion, the development will host 12,000 hotel keys and 22,000 residential units with an anticipated population of 74,000 residents and a workforce of 32,000. The mixed-use development is designed to accommodate up to 180,000 visitors annually, reflecting its dual role as a thriving residential community and a premier tourism destination. The project encompasses eight distinctly positioned neighbourhoods, set across 85 million sq. ft of total masterplan area, with a beach frontage of three kilometres and 6.5 million sq. ft of open green spaces, ensuring that nature and urban convenience exist in perfect balance.
Overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach is located in close proximity to notable developments such as Wynn Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra Village and the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone. The destination also enjoys easy access to the main highway, with ongoing roadworks enhancing connectivity to all parts of the country. Offering residences, hotels, offices, leisure hubs and an educational institution, the sustainable development is set to offer a wholesome lifestyle with a focus on people's wellbeing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment