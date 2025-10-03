Democracy Not In Danger Your Political Existence Is: BJP, JD(U) Slam Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) After Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Colombia, claimed that the biggest threat to India was an "attack on democracy", senior leaders from the BJP and Janata Dal(United) on Friday accused him of defaming the country on foreign soil. They said that it was not India's democracy in danger, but it is about Rahul Gandhi's political existence.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said,“Rahul Gandhi is making a big mistake, and I caution him. Being the Leader of Opposition, he should raise concerns within the country rather than malign it internationally. By going abroad and calling India's democracy under threat, he is defaming the country. Political differences should be expressed within India. Democracy in India has never been in danger except during the Emergency imposed by the Congress party. Today, democracy is strong and vibrant, supported by a popularly elected government. The country is progressing under the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Rahul Gandhi should stop his habit of defaming India abroad.”

Another senior BJP leader, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, condemned Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

“The cunning and scheming of the Congress party and its leaders have turned what was once the party of the nation into a mere neighbourhood outfit. It has transformed the Congress from a home into a nest, and now into a nest of thugs. The Congress remains obsessed with the legacy that 'India is Indira, and Indira is India'. Similarly, they believe the Congress is the country, and the country is Congress; Congressmen are the country."

"If Congress weakens, they think the country weakens. It is time to break free from this obsessive and narrow mindset. How long will they continue to curse the BJP, curse the RSS, and cling to their political woes? The BJP has become the world's largest political party despite their curses, while they are left stranded on the banks of the Kosi River," he added.

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) spokesperson, also weighed in, criticising Rahul Gandhi's recent statements and visits.

“Rahul Gandhi comes to Bihar as a political tourist, undertaking special intensive revision yatras. When the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the final voter list, he had no facts left to contest. Now, he travels abroad and claims democracy in India is in danger. That is very sad. If democracy were truly under threat, why would he be the Leader of Opposition? How is he able to participate in forming governments? Democracy is not in danger; rather, his political existence is in danger. Certainly, people of India are hurt by such statements. Anyone who does not respect the Constitution is a burden on democracy.”

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar also slammed Rahul Gandhi and said,“We are proud of our democracy, and I say that proudly. But what can one do with Rahul Gandhi's rotten mentality? Whenever he travels abroad, he questions the Election Commission, the government, and even the Armed Forces. If Rahul Gandhi was born with such a mentality, he cannot be a leader, as he shows no regard for his motherland. This is his problem, and the country continues to punish him for it.”

Gandhi was speaking at an event at the EIA University in Colombia on Thursday. Highlighting the importance of a democratic system in a diverse nation, he said that India faces "structural flaws."

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi had said.