Brazil Breaks From Global Euphoria As Fiscal Jitters Hit The Ibovespa
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stock market fell while the rest of the world cheered. The Ibovespa slipped 1.08% to 143,949.64 on Thursday and the real weakened to about R$5.34 per dollar, even as Wall Street and Europe set fresh records and Asia finished broadly higher.
The headline story is simple: Brazil underperformed because local risks overshadowed a global risk-on mood. The Chamber of Deputies advanced an income-tax package that lifts the exemption band to R$5,000 and adds measures aimed at higher earners.
At the same time, talk resurfaced of a nationwide zero-fare bus program. Together, these proposals rekindled doubts about how Brasília will pay for new promises.
Bond traders marked interest-rate futures (the DI curve) higher, and that instantly pressured rate-sensitive Brazilian shares.
The story behind the story: investors have been willing to ride Brazil's rally when two things hold-credible fiscal math and stable inflation.
Any wobble on the first point tightens financial conditions on its own: a softer currency raises imported costs; higher DI rates hurt retailers, education names and growth stocks ; and the equity risk premium widens just as the world is leaning into tech-led optimism.
On the day, Petrobras fell with weaker crude, removing a usual stabilizer for the index, while Vale rose again on steadier iron-ore sentiment.
Brazil Stocks Pull Back Amid Global Gains
Among notable moves, Marcopolo gained, and Gerdau and Metalúrgica Gerdau extended post–Investor Day momentum on capex discipline and U.S. exposure. Laggards included GPA, Embraer and large retailers as rates backed up.
In New York, the Brazil proxy ETF EWZ fell 1.11% on heavier-than-usual volume, hinting at active foreign repositioning. Abroad, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record closes despite a U.S. federal shutdown that is delaying economic data like the jobs report.
Europe's STOXX 600 also hit a record; Asia rallied, with Korea's KOSPI setting a new high on chip optimism. Technically, Brazil looks like a pullback within an uptrend.
On the daily chart, momentum is cooling but trend support sits near 143,400, then 141,200–139,600. The four-hour chart shows a short-term correction; a rebound above roughly 145,600 would put the highs back in play.
Bottom line: Brazil's market doesn't lack global tailwinds; it lacks fiscal clarity. Nail that, and the rally can re-sync with the world.
