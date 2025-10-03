'300 Km Strike Inside Pakistan': IAF Chief Hails Operation Sindoor, Says Missiles Brought Them To Their Knees

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Amar Preet Singh has revealed new details of Operation Sindoor, describing how Indian forces carried out strikes 300 kilometres deep inside Pakistan territory. He credited the success to the coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and highlighted that the use of surface-to-air missiles turned the tide, forcing the adversary 'to their knees'.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh says, "...A clear directive, clear mandate was given to the Indian Armed Forces... It stands as a lesson which will go down in history that this is one war that was started with a... twitter/FJuEpFdVQi

- ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh was addressing a press conference ahead of 93rd Air Force Day. He added that Operation Sindoor 'turned the tables' using the high-tech air defence infrastructure along with precision long-range missile systems of the country.

Relevance of AirPower has come to the fore once again post Operation Sindoor: IAF chief ACM AP Singh #IAFDay #IAFDay2025 twitter/GnnfmMtQyf

- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) October 3, 2025

Air Marshal Singh said the Indian armed forces went into Operation Sindoor with a strong sense of making the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack pay for their actions. He stressed that India's response would be remembered as a mission launched with a clear objective and executed swiftly, without being dragged on unnecessarily.

“We pushed them to a point where they were forced to ask for a ceasefire and termination of hostilities. As a nation, we then decided to end the operation because our objectives had been fully achieved,” he said, referring to the decision taken on May 10 to halt operations after four days of cross-border action.

Operation Sindoor will 'go down in history': IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal Singh said Operation Sindoor would be remembered for its precision and impact.“We were able to strike with accuracy, achieve minimal casualties, and bring them to their knees in just one night,” he stated. He described it as the first catastrophic operation of such scale since 1971 to be publicly acknowledged.

Joint planning by Army, Navy and Air Force

The IAF Chief credited all three services for the success of the strikes.“We proved to be achook (unerring), abhedya (impenetrable) and sateek (precise) in Operation Sindoor,” Singh said, underlining the seamless coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force. He added that all three services have started working on Sudarshan Chakra air defence system.

Amar Preet Singh on media's role against misinformation

Amar Preet Singh also highlighted the role of the media in countering false narratives during the operation.“There was a plethora of misinformation, but our media helped the forces a lot. Public morale should not be shaken when soldiers are fighting, and channels ensured that,” he noted.

Operation Sindoor Strikes

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The precise airstrikes targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), destroying nine camps and eliminating over 100 terrorists. A video of the strikes was also played during the briefing.