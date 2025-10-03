KL Rahul's 100 Not Out Takes India To 218-3, Lead By 56 Runs
Ahmedabad -Opener KL Rahul made a fine century as India reached 218 for three at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies here on Friday.
Rahul was batting on 100 with Dhruv Jurel (14) giving him company as India led the visitors by 56 runs at the break.
India, starting the day at 121-2, lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session.
The host had dismissed West Indies for 162 on day one.
Brief scores:
