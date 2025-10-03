Cop Found Dead In Rajouri

Representational Photo

Rajouri/Jammu- A policeman was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

Constable Shubam Choudhary, who was posted in Poonch, was reportedly returning from Nowshera town to his native village when he died under mysterious circumstances, they said.

The body was found during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and has been sent for postmortem.