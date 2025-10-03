Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Breaks Out In Mykolaiv Region From Falling Debris Of Enemy Drones

Fire Breaks Out In Mykolaiv Region From Falling Debris Of Enemy Drones


2025-10-03 03:07:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, two UAVs were destroyed in the region last night. As a result of combat operations and falling debris, a fire broke out in the Bashtanka district, damaging a farm building. There were no casualties.

Read also: Invaders attack Dnipro petrovsk region with drones at night, causing fires in Dnipro

Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community six times with FPV drones and carried out two artillery strikes on the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, another educational institution in Mykolaiv received a modern shelter with the support of the Kingdom of Denmark, thanks to which students will be able to return to offline learning.

MENAFN03102025000193011044ID1110145393

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search