Fire Breaks Out In Mykolaiv Region From Falling Debris Of Enemy Drones
According to him, two UAVs were destroyed in the region last night. As a result of combat operations and falling debris, a fire broke out in the Bashtanka district, damaging a farm building. There were no casualties.Read also: Invaders attack Dnipro petrovsk region with drones at night, causing fires in Dnipro
Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community six times with FPV drones and carried out two artillery strikes on the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.
As reported by Ukrinform, another educational institution in Mykolaiv received a modern shelter with the support of the Kingdom of Denmark, thanks to which students will be able to return to offline learning.
