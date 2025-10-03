Fire Breaks Out In Mykolaiv Region From Falling Debris Of Enemy Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, two UAVs were destroyed in the region last night. As a result of combat operations and falling debris, a fire broke out in the Bashtanka district, damaging a farm building. There were no casualties.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community six times with FPV drones and carried out two artillery strikes on the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.

