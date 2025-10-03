Russia Launches Combined Strike On Poltava Region, Energy Facilities Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Volodymyr Kohut, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

“This night, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region using missiles and UAVs. There were direct hits and falling debris in several locations. Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged,” the statement reads.

In Poltava community, fragments damaged a private household.

No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces also attacked Dnipropetrovsk region overnight with strike drones, causing fires in Dnipro.