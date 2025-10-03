Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Launches Combined Strike On Poltava Region, Energy Facilities Damaged

Russia Launches Combined Strike On Poltava Region, Energy Facilities Damaged


2025-10-03 03:07:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Volodymyr Kohut, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

“This night, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region using missiles and UAVs. There were direct hits and falling debris in several locations. Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged,” the statement reads.

In Poltava community, fragments damaged a private household.

No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Read also: Additional power outages introduced in Chernihiv region

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces also attacked Dnipropetrovsk region overnight with strike drones, causing fires in Dnipro.

