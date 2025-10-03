Russia Confirms Drone Attack On Chemical Plant In Perm Krai

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to BBC , as reported by Ukrinform, the governor claimed that the plant continues to operate as normal.

“A two-apartment residential building was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. At Azot there was a brief halt in the technological process, but the facility is now operating normally. There is no environmental threat and residents are not in danger,” stated Governor Dmitry Makhonin.

The Telegram channel ASTRA , citing local residents, reported that two powerful explosions were heard in the evening of October 2 at the Azot branch of JSC Uralchem.

The company confirmed the incident but did not provide details.

“On October 2, 2025, at 20:45, there was a short-term suspension of the technological process at the Azot branch of JSC Uralchem. No casualties were reported. There is no environmental risk. The plant is currently operating normally,” the company said in a statement.

The Azot plant is Russia's largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers and the country's only supplier of several chemical products, including higher aliphatic amines, sodium nitrate, and crystalline sodium nitrite. It produces ammonia, urea, and ammonium nitrate, which have dual uses in agriculture and in the production of explosives. In 2024, the plant reported record output - over 2.3 million tons of products, according to ASTRA.

Fire breaks out at one of Russia's largestes in Yaroslavl

As reported earlier, on September 14, strike drones of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate hit a critical chemical industry facility in Perm krai important to Russia's military-industrial complex - the Metafrax Chemicals plant.