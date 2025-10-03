Russia Confirms Drone Attack On Chemical Plant In Perm Krai
“A two-apartment residential building was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. At Azot there was a brief halt in the technological process, but the facility is now operating normally. There is no environmental threat and residents are not in danger,” stated Governor Dmitry Makhonin.
The Telegram channel ASTRA , citing local residents, reported that two powerful explosions were heard in the evening of October 2 at the Azot branch of JSC Uralchem.
The company confirmed the incident but did not provide details.
“On October 2, 2025, at 20:45, there was a short-term suspension of the technological process at the Azot branch of JSC Uralchem. No casualties were reported. There is no environmental risk. The plant is currently operating normally,” the company said in a statement.
The Azot plant is Russia's largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers and the country's only supplier of several chemical products, including higher aliphatic amines, sodium nitrate, and crystalline sodium nitrite. It produces ammonia, urea, and ammonium nitrate, which have dual uses in agriculture and in the production of explosives. In 2024, the plant reported record output - over 2.3 million tons of products, according to ASTRA.Read also: Fire breaks out at one of Russia's largest oil refineri es in Yaroslavl
As reported earlier, on September 14, strike drones of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate hit a critical chemical industry facility in Perm krai important to Russia's military-industrial complex - the Metafrax Chemicals plant.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment