Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Funeral Of Martyred Policeman Held With Full Honors At Peshawar Police Lines

Funeral Of Martyred Policeman Held With Full Honors At Peshawar Police Lines


2025-10-03 03:07:42
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

The funeral prayer of police constable Muhammad Sajjad, who succumbed to injuries at Lady Reading Hospital after being wounded in an IED blast last night, was offered on Friday at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, Peshawar, with full state honors.

The funeral was attended by Acting Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Muhammad Ali Babakhel, CCPO Peshawar Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmed, SSP Operations Masood Ahmed, SSP Coordination Khalid Khan, SP Headquarters Ali Gohar, divisional SPs, SDPOs, CTD officers, Pakistan Army officials, fellow police officers and the martyr's family members.

Also Read: Seven Militants Killed in Sherani as Security Forces Conduct Operation

During the ceremony, a smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the martyred officer. Army and police officials laid floral wreaths on the coffin, and prayers were offered for the departed soul.

Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel and CCPO Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmed expressed condolences to the bereaved family, vowing that the sacrifice of Muhammad Sajjad would not go in vain and that those involved in the attack would be brought to justice at the earliest.

According to police, the constable had been injured in the blast yesterday within the jurisdiction of Bhana Mari police station, and later succumbed to his injuries at Lady Reading Hospital.

MENAFN03102025000189011041ID1110145388

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search