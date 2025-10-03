Azerbaijani Oil Down In Price
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.12, or 1.64 percent, to $66.95 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude dropped by $1.43, or 2.61 percent, to $54.75 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a dip of $1.42, or 2.1 percent, to $66.01 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
