403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zee Business Collaborates With Entrecon 2025 - A Landmark Conclave Shaping India's Entrepreneurial Future
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Business, India's No. 1 Hindi Business News Channel, proudly announces its exclusive collaboration with Entrecon 2025, one of the country's most ambitious and future-defining entrepreneurship conclave. Scheduled for 9th and 10th October 2025 at IIM Lucknow - EIC, NOIDA, this second edition of Entrecon promises to be a historic gathering of visionaries, innovators, investors, corporates, and thought leaders committed to fueling India's entrepreneurial revolution. Zee Business, through its LIVE coverage, will bring this high-energy exchange of ideas and opportunities to millions of viewers across India, ensuring that the conversations at Entrecon resonate far beyond the venue.
Entrecon 2025 is a movement designed to accelerate India's innovation landscape. With 400+ startups, 100+ investors, 80+ corporates, and 50+ eminent speakers confirmed, the conclave will serve as a powerful platform for scaling ideas, building partnerships, and fostering global collaborations. By bridging the gap between capital and creativity, Entrecon is poised to play a defining role in placing Indian entrepreneurship at the center of the global growth story.
Zee Business will also extend Entrecon's reach through a robust social media amplification strategy. The channel will roll out real-time updates, speaker highlights, behind-the-scenes insights, and thought-provoking conversations across its digital platforms, ensuring that audiences, especially young entrepreneurs and professionals, can engage with the conclave even if they are not present at the venue. With posts, reels, and exclusive snippets across Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, Zee Business will make Entrecon 2025 a trending conversation nationwide, multiplying its visibility and long-term impact.
The conclave's distinguished speaker lineup reflects its mission of bringing together diverse perspectives across industries. Some of the prominent voices at Entrecon 2025 include: Ashish Agarwal (Director, Resurgent India), Navin Honagudi (Managing Partner, Elev8 Partners), Rohit Bhayana (Managing Partner & Co-founder, Lumis Ventures & Oister Global), Dr. Anish Agarwal (Warner Bros. Discovery), Anupriya Goenka (Actor & Entrepreneur), Deep Bajaj (Founder, Sironha), Dr. Anurag Batra (Chairman, Business World), Nishant Barnwal (Head - Jindal Group Advisory), Girish Shivani (Managing Partner, Yournest Ventures), Amit Singhal (Fluid Ventures), Addison Appu (Thinkuvate), Aditya Arora (CEO, Faad Network), Pradeep Lokhande (Founder, Rural Relations), Natwar Agrawal (Founder & Director, Bacca Bucci), Ashish Taneja (GrowX Ventures), and Abhimanyu Bisht (Partner, Spyre Proptech). Their presence underscores Entrecon's stature as a hub of knowledge, strategy, and inspiration.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Mr. Priyadarshan Garg, CBO, IDPL, highlighted, "Entrepreneurship is the backbone of India's future growth story, and Zee Business has always believed in giving it the spotlight it deserves. Our association with Entrecon 2025 is not just a partnership, it is a commitment to democratize access to entrepreneurial knowledge and opportunities. Through our LIVE coverage of Entrecon 2025, we are not only broadcasting an event but also igniting a nationwide movement that connects visionaries with millions of aspiring entrepreneurs. This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to building India as a global hub of innovation and enterprise."
Adding to this, Mr. Mukesh Malik CEO, GKConsulting, further highlighted, "Entrecon was created to be a catalyst for India's entrepreneurial journey. After the success of our first edition, which connected over 200 startups, 70 investors, and generated more than INR 1.4 crore worth of business discussions, we envisioned an even more ambitious second edition that would spark wider change. Entrecon 2025 is designed to foster innovation, create bridges between startups and investors, and showcase India's potential as a global hub of entrepreneurship. Our collaboration with Zee Business ensures that these transformative conversations reach not just the participants, but the entire nation, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and impact."
With Zee Business as its official telecast partner, Entrecon 2025 will mark a watershed moment in India's entrepreneurial landscape. Together, they are set to redefine the scale, visibility, and influence of business conclaves in the country, ensuring that the insights shared and connections made continue to inspire growth for years to come.
Entrecon 2025 is a movement designed to accelerate India's innovation landscape. With 400+ startups, 100+ investors, 80+ corporates, and 50+ eminent speakers confirmed, the conclave will serve as a powerful platform for scaling ideas, building partnerships, and fostering global collaborations. By bridging the gap between capital and creativity, Entrecon is poised to play a defining role in placing Indian entrepreneurship at the center of the global growth story.
Zee Business will also extend Entrecon's reach through a robust social media amplification strategy. The channel will roll out real-time updates, speaker highlights, behind-the-scenes insights, and thought-provoking conversations across its digital platforms, ensuring that audiences, especially young entrepreneurs and professionals, can engage with the conclave even if they are not present at the venue. With posts, reels, and exclusive snippets across Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, Zee Business will make Entrecon 2025 a trending conversation nationwide, multiplying its visibility and long-term impact.
The conclave's distinguished speaker lineup reflects its mission of bringing together diverse perspectives across industries. Some of the prominent voices at Entrecon 2025 include: Ashish Agarwal (Director, Resurgent India), Navin Honagudi (Managing Partner, Elev8 Partners), Rohit Bhayana (Managing Partner & Co-founder, Lumis Ventures & Oister Global), Dr. Anish Agarwal (Warner Bros. Discovery), Anupriya Goenka (Actor & Entrepreneur), Deep Bajaj (Founder, Sironha), Dr. Anurag Batra (Chairman, Business World), Nishant Barnwal (Head - Jindal Group Advisory), Girish Shivani (Managing Partner, Yournest Ventures), Amit Singhal (Fluid Ventures), Addison Appu (Thinkuvate), Aditya Arora (CEO, Faad Network), Pradeep Lokhande (Founder, Rural Relations), Natwar Agrawal (Founder & Director, Bacca Bucci), Ashish Taneja (GrowX Ventures), and Abhimanyu Bisht (Partner, Spyre Proptech). Their presence underscores Entrecon's stature as a hub of knowledge, strategy, and inspiration.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Mr. Priyadarshan Garg, CBO, IDPL, highlighted, "Entrepreneurship is the backbone of India's future growth story, and Zee Business has always believed in giving it the spotlight it deserves. Our association with Entrecon 2025 is not just a partnership, it is a commitment to democratize access to entrepreneurial knowledge and opportunities. Through our LIVE coverage of Entrecon 2025, we are not only broadcasting an event but also igniting a nationwide movement that connects visionaries with millions of aspiring entrepreneurs. This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to building India as a global hub of innovation and enterprise."
Adding to this, Mr. Mukesh Malik CEO, GKConsulting, further highlighted, "Entrecon was created to be a catalyst for India's entrepreneurial journey. After the success of our first edition, which connected over 200 startups, 70 investors, and generated more than INR 1.4 crore worth of business discussions, we envisioned an even more ambitious second edition that would spark wider change. Entrecon 2025 is designed to foster innovation, create bridges between startups and investors, and showcase India's potential as a global hub of entrepreneurship. Our collaboration with Zee Business ensures that these transformative conversations reach not just the participants, but the entire nation, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and impact."
With Zee Business as its official telecast partner, Entrecon 2025 will mark a watershed moment in India's entrepreneurial landscape. Together, they are set to redefine the scale, visibility, and influence of business conclaves in the country, ensuring that the insights shared and connections made continue to inspire growth for years to come.
Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Nicole Fernandes
Email :[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment