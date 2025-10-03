403
India-EFTA TEPA: A Transformative Step For The Indian Apparel And Textile Industry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 29, 2025 : CTA Apparels applauds the launch of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which will come into force on October 1, 2025. As India's first trade agreement with a European bloc, this milestone represents a significant advancement in deepening economic integration with Europe.
The agreement provides for substantial tariff reductions, duty-free access on 99% of goods, and a commitment of $100 billion in investments from EFTA nations over the next 15 years. This is expected to generate 1 million direct jobs in India, setting a new benchmark by linking market access with long-term investment.
For the apparel and textile sector, TEPA creates unprecedented opportunities for export growth, sustainable production partnerships, and entry into premium European markets. CTA Apparels views this development as a catalyst for innovation, competitiveness, and global leadership in the fashion and textile supply chain.
According to Dr. Mukesh Kansal, Chairman, CTA Apparels, "The India-EFTA trade agreement is a landmark step that combines global opportunity with domestic advancement. For the apparel and textile industry, it opens pathways to expand exports, adopt sustainable practices, and engage more deeply with Europe's high-value markets. At CTA Apparels, we believe this agreement will strengthen India's role as a trusted partner in global fashion and textiles, while creating value for our economy, workforce, and environment."
