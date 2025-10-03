403
Korean Delegation Visits Marwah Studios Under Indo South Korea Film And Cultural Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI extended a warm welcome to a distinguished Korean delegation led by Daniel Jung at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The visit marked a new chapter in strengthening cultural and creative collaborations between India and South Korea.
The interaction resulted in the designing of specialized workshops on skin care, to be conducted by renowned Korean makeup and skin care artists for Indian students and professionals. Both sides also agreed to explore joint activities in fashion and design, music, and performing arts, further deepening cultural ties between the two nations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for the Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum, said: "This collaboration is yet another step in our mission to bring the best of the world to India and take Indian talent to global platforms. South Korea's global leadership in beauty, fashion, music, and performing arts will greatly benefit our students, and together we shall create new opportunities for cultural exchange and creative excellence."
Daniel Jung, head of the Korean delegation, expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and shared: "We are delighted to be at Marwah Studios and to partner with the Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum. India has immense creative potential, and together we can build strong bridges in cinema, culture, and lifestyle industries."
The visit concluded with an engaging tour of Marwah Studios and discussions on future collaborative projects that will pave the way for vibrant Indo-Korean cultural relations.
