Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Korean Delegation Visits Marwah Studios Under Indo South Korea Film And Cultural Forum

Korean Delegation Visits Marwah Studios Under Indo South Korea Film And Cultural Forum


2025-10-03 03:06:18
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI extended a warm welcome to a distinguished Korean delegation led by Daniel Jung at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The visit marked a new chapter in strengthening cultural and creative collaborations between India and South Korea.

The interaction resulted in the designing of specialized workshops on skin care, to be conducted by renowned Korean makeup and skin care artists for Indian students and professionals. Both sides also agreed to explore joint activities in fashion and design, music, and performing arts, further deepening cultural ties between the two nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for the Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum, said: "This collaboration is yet another step in our mission to bring the best of the world to India and take Indian talent to global platforms. South Korea's global leadership in beauty, fashion, music, and performing arts will greatly benefit our students, and together we shall create new opportunities for cultural exchange and creative excellence."

Daniel Jung, head of the Korean delegation, expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and shared: "We are delighted to be at Marwah Studios and to partner with the Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum. India has immense creative potential, and together we can build strong bridges in cinema, culture, and lifestyle industries."

The visit concluded with an engaging tour of Marwah Studios and discussions on future collaborative projects that will pave the way for vibrant Indo-Korean cultural relations.

Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :[email protected]

Phone :-+91-1204831143


MENAFN03102025003198003206ID1110145358

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search