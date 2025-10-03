403
Zuari Finserv Limited Expands Footprint With New Offices, Strengthens Digital Ecosystem For Investors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30th, September 2025: Zuari Finserv, the financial services arm of Zuari Industries Limited, has announced a series of growth initiatives including new branch openings, digital platform upgrades, and key business milestones. These developments emphasise the company's commitment to creating a future-ready, customer-centric financial ecosystem.
Zuari Finserv has opened new offices in Noida, Jaipur, and Udaipur. The company plans to further expand across key financial centres in India. To support its expansion, the firm is set to increase its workforce by 50% over the next year.
As part of its digital transformation efforts, Zuari Finserv has launched a redesigned corporate website along with a new mobile application for iOS and Android. These platforms are aimed at offering clients a seamless trading experience, content enabling smarter investment decisions and multiple options for assistance and support.
Among its recent achievements, the company has crossed a significant milestone of INR 500 crore in Assets under Management (AUM), which is a clear marker of rising investor trust and business momentum. Moreover, Zuari Finserv continues to witness growth in its customer base, with more than 60% of new accounts now being opened digitally, reinforcing the growing preference for convenient, tech-enabled investing.
Avnish Gulati, CEO, Zuari Finserv Ltd, commented, "Our focus at Zuari Finserv is to deliver trust, transparency, and technology-driven solutions that empower our customers to achieve their financial goals with confidence. The launch of our upgraded digital platforms, alongside our branch expansion, underlines our commitment to creating a seamless, future-ready ecosystem that serves investors across India."
Looking ahead, the firm will continue its strategic expansion with innovative financial products, broader regional reach, and deeper digital engagement by solidifying its position as a trusted financial partner in India's investment domain.
About Zuari Finserv:
Zuari Finserv is a leading financial services company offering a wide spectrum of investment and trading solutions. As a subsidiary of Zuari Industries Limited, the company is dedicated to empowering clients with advanced digital tools, including the ZUARIMONEY Trading App and ZUARIMONEY MF Invest App, designed for seamless trading and mutual fund investments. With a strong focus on innovation, security, and accessibility, Zuari Finserv continues to attract a new generation of investors while delivering consistent value and trust to its clients.
About Zuari Industries:
Zuari Industries is the apex company of Adventz, a diversified conglomerate with a long legacy of over five decades. With four major industry verticals: Agrochemicals, Engineering & Infrastructure, Real Estate & Lifestyle, Biofuels & Services, we have a proven track record of success and commitment to serving the nation.
Zuari Industries offer a range of high-quality products and services across our divisions, subsidiaries, and joint ventures, including sugar, green energy, biofuel, premium residential properties, engineering and project management services, stock broking and financial services, insurance broking, furniture, and independent oil terminaling services for petroleum products.
The company's Sugar, Power & Ethanol (SPE) division not only produces sugar but also places great emphasis on the production and distribution of green power and fuel. The Real Estate (RE) division boasts extensive land holdings in Goa and has achieved great success with our flagship project St Regis- Financial Centre Road, Dubai, Zuari Rainforest, which includes the development and sale of premium villas and apartments in the area.
The company's direct and indirect associate companies are among the largest private sector manufacturers of fertilizers in India and key partners of the Indian Railways across the value chain. With deep roots in agrochemicals, engineering, and infrastructure, Zuari Industries is a valuable partner for any organization looking to succeed in India's fast-growing economy.
Having demonstrated its commitment to serve the nation with the highest standards of quality, reliability, and sustainability, Zuari Industries has earned deep respect and carries a strong brand recall both in rural and urban markets and has been a household name ever since its inception.
