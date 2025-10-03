403
Carlsberg India Signs Mou With Ministry Of Food Processing Industries At World Food India 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, September 29, 2025 : Carlsberg India, the wholly owned subsidiary of the globally renowned Carlsberg Group, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, at World Food India 2025. The agreement reaffirms Carlsberg's long-term commitment to India through proposed investments of INR 1,250 crore across key states.
The investments will significantly strengthen Carlsberg India's brewing and packaging footprint with investments of INR 500 crore towards a new greenfield facility in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, INR 400 crore for brownfield expansion in Hoogly, West Bengal, INR 350 crore for brownfield expansion in Mysuru, Karnataka (previously announced).
Together, these projects will generate large-scale employment opportunities and stimulate growth across its customers, suppliers and multiple service providers. Over the next three years, Carlsberg India expects incremental procurement of nearly INR 600 crore in raw and packaging materials, directly benefiting industries such as malt production, glass, cans, cardboard, and logistics.
Speaking on the occasion, Nilesh Patel, Managing Director, Carlsberg India, said: "India is a priority growth market for Carlsberg Group. Our investments in Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Karnataka underline our long-term commitment to India's future. These projects will expand our operational capacity, create meaningful employment, and generate excise revenues for the states."
Carlsberg India is also embedding sustainability at the core of these investments, with a focus on renewable energy, water efficiency, and sustainable packaging solutions. These initiatives are aligned with India's climate and development goals, as well as the Carlsberg Group's global sustainability program, Together Towards ZERO and Beyond.
About Carlsberg India
Carlsberg India is a subsidiary of the Carlsberg Group, one of the world's most respected brewing companies, headquartered in Denmark and governed by the Carlsberg Foundation - a unique ownership model that reinvests dividends into advancing science, art, and sustainability worldwide.
Since its establishment in 2007, Carlsberg India has become a leading player in the premium and super-premium beer segment. The company operates seven state-of-the-art breweries and partners with several contract manufacturers to ensure wide availability and consistent quality. Its portfolio includes Carlsberg Smooth, Carlsberg Elephant, Tuborg Green, Tuborg Strong, Tuborg Ice Draft, Tuborg Classic, and the iconic 1664 Blanc.
Carlsberg's legacy of innovation includes the invention of the pH scale and groundbreaking work in yeast purification, shaping modern brewing science. This pioneering spirit continues to guide Carlsberg India's brewing philosophy today.
Guided by its ESG commitments under Together Towards ZERO and Beyond, Carlsberg India is working towards a ZERO Carbon Footprint, ZERO Water Waste, ZERO Packaging Waste, ZERO Irresponsible Drinking, and a ZERO Accidents Culture, while also supporting regenerative agriculture to reduce farming's environmental impact.
With a blend of heritage, innovation, and sustainability, Carlsberg India remains dedicated to brewing for a better today and tomorrow.
