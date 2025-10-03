403
Arya.Ag Recognised At Prestigious Smartag 2025 In Zurich For Climate-Smart Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 30, 2025 : Arya, India's largest and only profitable integrated grain commerce platform, has been recognised at the SmartAG Award 2025 for its innovative solutions that embed climate resilience and sustainable agriculture for smallholder farmers. The SmartAg Award is organised by responsAbility, a leading global impact asset manager focused on private market investments that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This prestigious award brings together innovative solutions from emerging markets worldwide, spotlighting scalable agriculture and food system initiatives that enhance climate resilience, sustainability, and inclusion.
The recognition came for Arya's Smart Farm Centre model which also includes Arya's inhouse developed AI-powered AryaQ grain quality device that brings climate-smart technologies, sustainable solutions and economic resilience to the heart of India's food systems. Operated by women Community Value Chain Resource Persons (CVRPs), these rural hubs connect smallholder farmers in climate-vulnerable regions with real-time access to advanced technologies ranging from soil testing and drone-based spraying to hyperlocal weather advisories. The accessibility of farmers to these advanced agri technology services forms the core of the Smart farm Centers.
"Smart Farm Centres are being set up in climate-vulnerable regions where farmers are already stressed and impacted by climate variability. Our solutions look at how we can support smallholders with data-driven decisions that reduce waste, boost procurement efficiency, and enable quality-linked pricing to build climate and economic resilience. Smart farm centres will promotes sustainable sourcing and strengthen connections with institutional buyers to benefit the smallest stakeholder of the Indian Agriculture," said Shenoy Mathew, Chief Sustainability Officer, Arya.
AryaQ allows instant, accurate analysis of grain quality measuring factors like fungal presence, breakage, and grain size using computer vision that generates actionable reports without requiring laboratory infrastructure or continuous internet access. This transparency empowers farmers to make climate-smart decisions such as how to aggregate commodities and whom to sell to based on precise quality metrics, unlocking better prices and enabling optimal resource use even amid climate uncertainties. Recent on-ground successes have shown farmers using AryaQ to identify and sell premium grain at higher prices, strengthening economic resilience within their communities.
AryaQ's integration with Arya's extensive platform including 11,000 digitised warehouses, over 800,000 farmers, and 1,600 Farmer Producer Organisations enables data-driven decisions, seamless access to storage, finance, and markets, all while promoting sustainability. By reducing post-harvest losses, conserving resources, supporting women-led operations, and connecting marginalized communities through digital agriculture, Arya is setting new benchmarks for scalable, inclusive, and climate-resilient rural transformation.
About Arya:
Arya is India's largest and only profitable grain commerce platform. It enables freedom of choice for farmers and their organisations to decide 'when' and 'to whom' they would want to sell their produce post-harvest by offering access to farmgate-level storage, seamless finance and transparent commerce. It eliminates the trust deficit in grain commerce through its exponentially growing layer of visibility and control, currently stretching across 60% of Indian districts, covering over 11,000 agri-warehouses. Arya aggregates and stores USD 3 billion of grain annually while enabling disbursement of over USD 1.5 billion of loans to small-holder farmers, their organisations and other stakeholders. Arya works towards creating equitable value chains in agriculture, assuring inclusive growth and greater transparency.
