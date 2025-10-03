403
Conrad Pune Redefines Festive Gifting With 'Khushiyan By Hilton' Collection Of Customizable Hampers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 30th September 2025: This festive season, Conrad Pune lights up the celebrations with 'Khushiyan by Hilton', Hilton's signature festive gifting initiative that blends timeless tradition, contemporary luxury, and sustainability. Curated to embrace the season of light and togetherness, each hamper is an experience, a story of light, joy, warmth, and thoughtful indulgence, making every hamper as memorable as the celebration itself.
With something special for everyone, the Khushiyan by Hilton collection echoes the textures, colours, and emotions of Diwali. The collection features an exquisite palette of offerings including premium dry fruits, artisanal mithai, gourmet cookies, a selection of tea, handcrafted diyas, indulgent chocolates, scented candles, sustainable keepsakes and much more. Each detail has been handpicked with Hilton's hallmark touch of elegance, sustainability and craftsmanship, ensuring that every element captures the vibrance and warmth of Diwali while catering to modern tastes and mindful choices.
Spanning boxes to baskets priced between INR 799 to INR 9,999, these sustainable, customisable, and inclusive hampers range from tokens of love to grand corporate statements. From The Royal Ã‰lan, an opulent showcase of grandeur and celebration, to Garden of Lights, a mindful curation that balances indulgence with eco-conscious responsibility, the collection ensures there is a perfect hamper for every sentiment and occasion. Guests can also personalize their hampers, making each gift as unique as the bond it celebrates. Each curation marries indulgence with responsibility, reminding us that prosperity shines brightest when shared with nature.
Speaking about the collection, Mr. Abhishek Sahai, General Manager, Conrad Pune, said, "Khushiyan by Hilton is an expression of emotions, relationships, and the festive spirit. At Hilton and Conrad Pune, we've reimagined our hampers to bring together authenticity, indulgence and sustainability, offering our guests the opportunity to personalise their celebrations in ways that reflect both their sentiments and style."
This Diwali, Conrad Pune shines brighter than ever with a collection that celebrates luxury, sustainability and joy in every detail. Crafted to be remembered, 'Khushiyan by Hilton' is a statement in itself.
