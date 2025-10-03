403
Ahead Of The Festive Season, Tanishq Introduces 'Mriganka' Collection That Transports You To A Mystical Realm
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As the festive season draws near, Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the House of Tata, introduces its festive highlight of the season, 'Mriganka', a collection inspired by mythical worlds and imaginative realms. The latest collection is a gateway into the mystical lands and a realm where floating palaces, celestial gardens, and ethereal creatures come alive in gold. Inspired by India's age-old love for storytelling and symbolism, each piece in Mriganka is a poetic tribute to the festive spirit. Bringing this world to life is former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar, who perfectly embodies the spirit of Mriganka - bold, imaginative, and strikingly otherworldly.
The idea was to create a visual world that transcends trends, where every element, be it a mystical 3D bird or a palace of brilliance, evokes a sense of wonder and presence. Inspired by mythical creatures and fantastical blooms, Mriganka is crafted to be as spectacular as imagination, as sublime as dreams.
Crafted using advanced techniques such as stone-on-stone jadau, Badroom, Chandak, Ras Rava, and intricate jaali layering, the collection features an eclectic mix of coloured kundan, enamel detailing & 3D motifs. Each piece a portal that transports the wearer into the fantastical world of Mriganka, where myth and artistry entwine. Whether it's cascading harams echoing the grandeur of a palace, statement rings inspired by mythical creatures, or versatile pendant sets designed for multiple styles, Tanishq's Mriganka offers a diverse yet cohesive experience, reimagining festive jewellery for the modern Indian woman.
Mriganka is a testament to Tanishq's unique ability to translate imagination into intricate, wearable art where mastery in craft meets the magic of storytelling to create something truly otherworldly.
Speaking about the collection, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, said "At the onset of the festive season, we are delighted to introduce 'Mriganka' an opulent celebration of imaginative world of our dreams, painted with the rich heritage of our Indian stories and tales. This collection is set in the magical land, where majestic palaces peek through clouds, mystical beings of exquisite beauty, and rare exotic blooms come alive in gold. Every piece is infused with mystical charm, crafted with intricate artistry; from high-brilliance of Kundan, coloured stones and accents of enamel, to sculptural 3D forms and layered textures - help capture the beauty of this magical world in products that are bold, expressive, and fashion-forward in spirit. It is only through Tanishq's deep design expertise, legacy of intricate craftsmanship, and creative vision that a fantastical universe like Mriganka can be transformed into wearable works of art. With this collection, we offer our consumers not just jewellery, but an invitation into a world of wonder; one that elevates the festive experience with joy, beauty, and awe. Mriganka is imagined from another realm, created to delight the senses and celebrate the many moods of modern festivity."
Designed across varied price points, Mriganka offers beautifully crafted jewellery that reflects Tanishq's signature blend of design and meaning. Whether chosen as a gift or a personal treasure, it invites women to celebrate Diwali with pieces that are timeless, expressive, and made to be cherished.
About Tanishq:
Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 500+ exclusive boutiques in more than 300 cities.
