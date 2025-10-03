403
India's First Media-Led Deepfake Verification System Launched By Zee News In Collaboration With Neural Defend
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee News, India's most trusted news brand, has joined forces with Neural Defend to launch India's first AI-powered deepfake verification system for news media. This pioneering initiative brings advanced verification technology directly into the hands of citizens, enabling them to authenticate videos, images, and audio files in real time. The launch reinforces Zee News' longstanding commitment to credibility and innovation while positioning the network as a global leader in responsible AI-driven journalism.
Deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation represent one of the most pressing challenges to journalism and democracy. Research shows that over 96% of manipulated videos remain undetected by the average viewer, eroding trust in media and weakening democratic institutions. By introducing an accessible and intuitive verification platform, Zee News is directly addressing this crisis, equipping citizens with a powerful tool to separate fact from fabrication with confidence, highlighting public trust in democratic institutions.
Citizens can upload any suspicious video, image, or audio clip via an easy drag-and-drop interface. Within seconds, the AI-powered system analyzes the file and confirms whether the content is authentic or artificially manipulated. In fact, during a prime-time telecast yesterday, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, revealed to viewers that any video which might appear suspicious or manipulated can now be uploaded for verification.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, ZMCL, highlighted, "In today's fast-evolving media landscape, trust is the new benchmark. With our deepfake verification initiative, Zee News is empowering audiences across generations to separate fact from fiction in an age where misinformation spreads fast. While Gen Z and younger viewers are particularly vulnerable to being misled by fake videos and audio, this initiative ensures a safe and credible space for everyone. For advertisers and partners, it creates the most reliable environment to engage with audiences, where advanced technology and authenticity come together. This is the future of brand-safe and responsible media."
On the technology front, the platform reflects Zee Media's vision of blending cutting-edge innovation with accessibility. Mr. Vijayant Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, ZMCL, emphasized, "Our goal was to ensure deepfake detection is fast, accurate, and simple for every citizen. By integrating Neural Defend's advanced AI with Zee News' platforms, we've created a solution that can detect even the most sophisticated manipulations within seconds. This is not only an innovation for today but a future-proof safeguard for tomorrow's information ecosystem."
Beyond protecting citizens, this initiative strengthens Zee Media's leadership position in the industry. It enhances viewer confidence, builds deeper digital engagement, and ensures a safer, brand-safe ecosystem for advertisers. The integration of deepfake detection across television, web, and digital platforms ensures maximum reach and accessibility, setting Zee News apart as a technology-first newsroom of the future.
