Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Isfahan's Zawareh, No Casualties Reported


2025-10-03 03:05:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities announced on Friday that a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Zawareh in Isfahan province, central Iran, with no casualties or material damage reported.
The Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran said in a statement that the quake occurred at 12:05 am late Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Residents in parts of Tehran and nearby city of Qom felt the quake, aftershocks followed, and the strongest measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale.
Local authorities in Isfahan confirmed that the earthquake caused no human or material losses. (end)
mq


MENAFN03102025000071011013ID1110145319

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search