Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Isfahan's Zawareh, No Casualties Reported
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities announced on Friday that a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Zawareh in Isfahan province, central Iran, with no casualties or material damage reported.
The Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran said in a statement that the quake occurred at 12:05 am late Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Residents in parts of Tehran and nearby city of Qom felt the quake, aftershocks followed, and the strongest measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale.
Local authorities in Isfahan confirmed that the earthquake caused no human or material losses. (end)
