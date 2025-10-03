403
Paper Pigments Market Reveals Growth Drivers, Sustainability Trends, And Future Prospects By 2031
EINPresswire/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global paper pigments market generated $12.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.
The study provides a detailed analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, value chains, investment opportunities, regional outlooks, and the competitive landscape serving as a vital resource for industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to formulate effective growth strategies.
Market Segmentation Insights:
By Type:
- Calcium carbonate held the largest share in 2021 (over one-third of the market) and is expected to maintain its dominance.
- Other types include Kaolin, Talc, Titanium Dioxide, Amorphous Silicas, and Others.
By Application:
- Uncoated paper accounted for nearly three-fourths of the market in 2021 and will remain the largest segment by 2031.
- Coated paper is set to record the fastest CAGR of ~8.6% during the forecast period.
By Region:
- Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the share, and is projected to remain dominant while also registering the fastest CAGR of 9.0% through 2031.
- Other key regions include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Key Market Players
Leading companies profiled include Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Cabot Corporation, DuPont de Numerous Inc., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., En-Tech Polymer Co., Ltd., GAB Neumann GmbH, Hansol Chemicals, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kemira Oyj, KaMin LLC/CADAM, Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya AG, Thiele Kaolin Company, and The Chemours Company.
