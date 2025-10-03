B Futurist Enters Strategic Distribution Partnership With K-Beauty Brand House Of Hur
Founded in 2022, House of Hur has expanded its presence across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets through content-driven marketing and influencer-led brand communication. The company develops products that combine skincare and makeup functions and has established a recognizable design system through its digital channels.
House of Hur’s assortment includes products such as the Midnight Cleansing Balm, Weightless Sun Fluid SPF 50+, and Moist Ampoule Blusher, which are listed across platforms including YesStyle, Amazon, and Olive Young Global. The brand offers multi-use items that align with product categories frequently purchased by Gen Z and consumers in humid or tropical climates, catering to the South-East Asian market.
“This partnership reflects our commitment to scaling culturally relevant Korean skincare brands through structured and sustainable distribution channels,” said Davide Dai, CEO of B Futurist. “House of Hur has a clear value proposition and measurable consumer engagement across existing retail formats. We are pleased to support its operational rollout in Europe.”
Under this agreement, B Futurist will act as the official distributor for House of Hur in select Western territories, supporting the brand with regulatory compliance and logistics. This includes distribution into online marketplaces, beauty retailers, and multi-brand stores currently operating in the European market.
“Our strategy is rooted in developing long-term partnerships with brands that demonstrate consistent commercial performance and recognizable market identity,” said Ashmita Bose, Partnerships Manager at B Futurist. “House of Hur has completed core brand development milestones and is ready for regional scale-up.”
The announcement follows B Futurist’s recent distributor appointments for in addition to the previous distributions of iUNIK and PyungKang Yul, the Korean skincare brands, as part of its shift from distribution-led operations. The company supports international beauty & cosmetics brands through centralized warehousing, regulatory processing, and multi-market B2B account management across more than 30 countries.
Retailers interested in onboarding House of Hur may contact B Futurist for wholesale inquiries.
