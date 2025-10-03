Fixrunner Introduces Free AI Wordpress Builder For One-Click Site Creation & Hosting
Breaking Barriers in Website Creation
FixRunnerâs new AI WordPress Builder removes the barriers that have long complicated website creation. No upfront fees. No hidden charges. No commitment to a hosting provider. Users gain full control to design, preview, and host their site on their terms.
Whether you want a blog, a business site, or a portfolio, FixRunner delivers a professional website powered by AI â quickly, easily, and without technical skills.
Why FixRunnerâs AI WordPress Builder is a Game-ChangerDover, Delaware â [03/October/2025] â FixRunner, a leader in WordPress solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Free AI WordPress Builder â a revolutionary tool designed to change how websites are created and hosted. This innovative platform eliminates the traditional requirement of paying for hosting beforetant, Stunning Websites
Creating a professional website is now as simple as answering a few questions. The AI builds a tailored site complete with layouts, images, and content â ready in minutes. No design expertise or coding is required. Best of all, itâs free to start. Thereâs no credit card needed and no hidden costs.
See Before You Commit
Traditionally, you must pay for hosting before viewing your website. FixRunner removes this uncertainty by offering a 48âhour demo. This lets you explore your site, test layouts, and experience the final product before making hosting decisions â ensuring complete confidence in your choice.
Complete Ownership & Flexibility
FixRunner ensures your website remains yours. Once built, you can download it and host it wherever you wish. There are no restrictive contracts or lockâins. You can switch hosting providers anytime without hassle. Itâs your website â your rules.
Flexible Hosting Options
For those who want to go live instantly, FixRunner offers a one-click hosting solution on managed servers. However, unlike most builders, youâre not locked in. You can opt for FixRunner hosting or choose another provider that meets your needs.
Risk-Free Experience
With no hosting commitment or upfront payment, FixRunner gives users the freedom to experiment. Build your site, explore its features, and decide later. This no-pressure model makes website creation accessible to everyone.
Empowering Users Through AI Technology
âFixRunner is committed to transparency and user empowerment,â said Sam Mulaim, CEO of FixRunner. âOur AI WordPress Builder removes the barrier of upfront hosting costs, enabling creators to preview their website before committing. This is about putting control back into the hands of business owners, bloggers, and creators everywhere.â
Whether youâre an entrepreneur, small business owner, blogger, or creative professional, FixRunner provides an intuitive AI-driven platform that transforms website creation into a fast, affordable, and stress-free process.
How It Works
Share Your Vision
Answer a few simple questions about your siteâs style, purpose, and content requirements.
AI Builds Your Website
Within minutes, receive a complete, ready-to-use WordPress website tailored to your needs. No coding or technical skills required.
Explore Your Demo for 48 Hours
Test your site fully during the demo period to ensure it meets your needs before committing to hosting.
Choose Your Hosting
Decide whether to keep your website with FixRunnerâs one-click hosting or move to another provider. No lockâin, no hassle.
Start Building Today
The FixRunner AI WordPress Builder is available now. Create, preview, and host your site on your terms. Start your free website at FixRunner AI Website Builder. Learn more about FixRunnerâs WordPress solutions at FixRunner.
About FixRunner
FixRunner is a team of dedicated WordPress experts delivering comprehensive solutions for website maintenance, security, and performance. Driven by innovation and committed to client success, FixRunner empowers businesses and individuals to thrive online.
