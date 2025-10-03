Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2025-10-03 02:33:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 270 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
25 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 000 39.91 40.05 39.65 199 550
MTF CBOE 3 000 39.90 40.00 39.70 119 700
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
26 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.04 40.30 39.90 240 240
MTF CBOE 2 000 40.05 40.20 39.95 80 100
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
29 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 39.72 40.10 39.40 238 320
MTF CBOE 2 000 39.72 40.00 39.40 79 440
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
30 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 300 38.83 39.50 38.45 244 629
MTF CBOE 2 700 38.76 38.90 38.65 104 652
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
1 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 419 39.20 39.50 38.55 212 425
MTF CBOE 1 851 39.25 39.50 38.60 72 652
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 40 270 39.53 40.30 38.45 1 591 708

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 001 shares during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 011 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
25 September 2025 801 39.77 39.90 39.60 31 856
26 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
29 September 2025 1 400 39.79 39.90 39.50 55 706
30 September 2025 1 600 39.04 39.60 38.50 62 464
1 October 2025 200 38.50 38.50 38.50 7 700
Total 4 001 157 726


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
25 September 2025 402 39.90 40.20 39.90 16 040
26 September 2025 1 209 40.08 40.20 39.95 48 457
29 September 2025 1 000 40.00 40.20 39.60 40 000
30 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
1 October 2025 1 400 39.23 39.50 39.05 54 922
Total 4 011 159 419

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 435 shares.

On 1 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 827 364 own shares, or 3.53% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p251003E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN03102025004107003653ID1110145274

