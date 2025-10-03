Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Pres. Condemns Israel's Attack On Gaza Sumud Flotilla


2025-10-03 02:08:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday condemned Israel's "act of piracy" against the global Sumud humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza to deliver aid to "oppressed Palestinians."
Israel's attack on civilians in international waters proves that "the genocide apparatus is in a state of frenzy to conceal its crimes in Gaza," Erdogan said during his address at the Justice and Development (AK) Party provincial heads meeting.
"The genocidal Netanyahu government cannot tolerate even the slightest chance for peace to take hold," Erdogan further said.
"Global Sumud Flotilla has once again shown the world the brutality in Gaza and Israelآ's murderous face," he added.
"We will not abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters and will work with all our might to secure a ceasefire and restore peace," he vowed.
Turkish authorities are monitoring the developments and taking measures to ensure that citizens aboard the flotilla are not harmed, Erdogan stressed.(end)
