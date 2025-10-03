Russian Army Loses Another 970 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,225 tanks (+1), 23,297 armored combat vehicles (+1), 33,413 artillery systems (+13), 1,514 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,222 air defense systems (+0), aircraft – 427 (+0), helicopters – 346 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 66,093 (+273), cruise missiles – 3,793 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 63,325 (+44), special equipment – 3,970 (+0).Read also: War update: 133 combat clashes along frontlines, heavy fighting in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka sectors
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, as of 22:00, 133 combat clashes were recorded between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.
