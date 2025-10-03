Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Another 970 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine

Russian Army Loses Another 970 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine


2025-10-03 02:05:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 11,225 tanks (+1), 23,297 armored combat vehicles (+1), 33,413 artillery systems (+13), 1,514 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,222 air defense systems (+0), aircraft – 427 (+0), helicopters – 346 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 66,093 (+273), cruise missiles – 3,793 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 63,325 (+44), special equipment – 3,970 (+0).

Read also: War update: 133 combat clashes along frontlines, heavy fighting in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka sectors

The data is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, as of 22:00, 133 combat clashes were recorded between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.

MENAFN03102025000193011044ID1110145231

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search