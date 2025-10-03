Thank You All For The Overwhelming Love For Our 'Idli Kadai', Says Dhanush
Touched by the really strong opening the film, which released on October 1, has taken, the actor, on his timeline on X, wrote, "Thank you all for the overwhelming love and affection towards our Idli kadai. Blessed. Grateful."
The film, which has now received a thumping response from audiences, is well on its way to emerging a huge success.
Wunderbar Films Director Sreyas too penned a note of gratitude to the audiences for the phenomenal response. Taking to X, he wrote, "Overwhelmed with love and gratitude. Thank you, each and every one of you. #IdliKadai"
It may be recalled that the makers of the film, had on Thursday, warned those promoting or distributing pirated copies of the film of strict legal action.
On Thursday, Dawn Pictures, one of the production houses that has produced the film, had said, "Any leaked or pirated content of #IdliKadai will be removed instantly without #Warning. Strict legal action will be taken against those promoting or distributing pirated copies."
The production house had also urged audiences to report pirated content or spoilers immediately.
It wrote, "Protect cinema. Report pirated content or spoilers immediately - your support is the industry's strongest defense" and put out a series of links through which audiences could report piracy.
The film, which features Dhanush, Arun Vijay and Nithya Menen in the lead, has triggered huge expectations and got fans and film buffs excited.
For the unaware, Dawn Pictures had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.
Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in this film, which has Shalini Pandey playing a pivotal role along with Sathyaraj.
'Idli Kadai', which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.
