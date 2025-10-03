Anubhav Sinha Shares Insights On How He Got In Closest Proximity Of Mahatma Gandhi
The filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram recently, and shared a picture from his visit to All India Radio. The picture shows the microphone that Gandhi spoke on during his only live address to the nation on November 12, 1947.
He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote,“November 12, 1947 he visited All India Radio the only time to address the nation. He wasn't celebrating. He was on his way to Punjab. He was advised to postpone the trip by the Home Department for security concerns. He would never reach there. This is the microphone he spoke on. That is the closest I have been to his physical presence”.
On November 12, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi spoke to the refugees displaced by the Partition of India at the Kurukshetra refugee camp during his only live address to the nation. Gandhi, who was unable to visit the camp due to a prior Congress Working Committee meeting, used the radio to express his deep empathy for their suffering and encouraged them to face their hardships with fortitude and to find joy in service to others, comparing it to celebrating Diwali through love and compassion. This historic broadcast is commemorated annually as Public Service Broadcasting Day in India
The address took place on Diwali. Gandhi noted the irony of the festival of lights happening amid the "deep darkness of displacement" and communal tensions.
Earlier, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and had shared a picture clicked in Paris, the capital of France. The picture shows the Eiffel Tower in the background. The shot seems to be from the Pont Alexandre III / Place de la Concorde area, as the ornate lamp posts can be seen in the picture. The“TAXIS” sign and the round red road sign (no entry) are also standard Paris street signs.
He also spoke about the rich culture, heritage and the history of Paris.
