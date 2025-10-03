J&K Bank Holds Corporate Customer Meet At Chandigarh

Srinagar- As part of strengthening its connect with customers across the country, J&K Bank organized a Corporate Customer Meet on Wednesday at Chandigarh in its Mohali Cluster. The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from corporate clients, business houses, and other valued customers of the region.

The Bank's Chief General Manager (CGM) Sunit Kumar chaired the meeting in presence of Cluster Head (Mohali) Vishal Pandoh and other senior officials.

Held on the Bank's 88th Foundation Day, the event provided an opportunity for the Bank to both celebrate its rich legacy of 87 years and engage meaningfully with its corporate clientele.

Thanking the participants for their trust, goodwill and continued support, the CGM said,“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Their suggestions and concerns are vital for us not only in refining our products and services but also in charting the future direction of the Bank.”

He further stated that the Bank is providing some of the most competitive interest rates on Home, Car and other loans, along with tailor-made deposit products catering to entrepreneurs as well as salaried individuals.