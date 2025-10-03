The Law Firm For Truck Safety Secures $82.1 Million Jury Verdict In Ohio Trucking Crash, Largest Trucking Verdict On Record In Ohio

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – A Jefferson County jury returned an $82,105,345.70 verdict for a motorcyclist who lost his left arm and leg after a commercial truck struck him, finding the truck driver negligent and his employers D.W. Dickey & Son, Inc. and Hilltop Energy vicariously liable. The award is Ohio's largest trucking verdict on record and Jefferson County's largest personal-injury verdict.

The Law Firm for Truck Safety attorneys Michael Leizerman and Jon Bond tried the case with co-counsel George Sidiropolis, Aaron DeShaw and Jeff Bruzzese. The result sets new Ohio and Jefferson County records, ranks among the year's largest U.S. trucking verdicts, and is the state's largest amputation verdict.

The verdict in Michael J. Shank, et al. v. D.W. Dickey & Son, Inc., et al. (Case No. 2024 CV 00270) followed a four-day trial before Judge Michelle Miller in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas. Jurors concluded driver Robert Gerner's negligence caused the crash. The panel also found that Michael Shank was 0% at fault for the crash.

“Our client's life changed in seconds,” said Michael Leizerman, co-founder of The Law Firm for Truck Safety.“The jury held the driver and the companies behind him accountable. This result secures the lifelong medical care, prosthetics and support he will need.”

Before trial, the defense offered $350,000 to settle the case. At trial, the team presented testimony from medical, prosthetics and damages experts; eyewitness Jordan Beidling; and evidence that countered an initial law-enforcement finding against the injured rider.

“The jurors heard the facts and delivered justice,” said Jon Bond of The Law Firm for Truck Safety.“No verdict can restore what was taken, but justice prevailed today.”

Co-counsel Aaron DeShaw led the medical and prosthetics case. Jeff Bruzzese advised on Ohio law throughout the proceedings. Trial support was provided by paralegal Kim Koechley.

The plaintiff, a husband and father, continues to volunteer in his community. The damages encompass past and future medical care, prosthetic needs, loss of earning capacity and non-economic losses recognized under Ohio law. Eight jurors signed the general verdict in favor of the plaintiffs.

CASE INFORMATION

Michael J. Shank, et al. v. D.W. Dickey & Son, Inc., et al.

Court: Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas (Ohio)

Case No. 2024 CV 00270

The Law Firm for Truck Safety exclusively represents victims of truck crashes and their families. With a team of highly skilled attorneys, many of whom are Board-Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the firm has achieved some of the largest verdicts and settlements in truck crash cases nationwide. Their attorneys combine extensive knowledge of truck safety laws and commercial driving experience to advocate for their clients and improve industry standards effectively.

