Childrens Book Grandmas Garden By Treasea Petitti Inspires Outdoor Play Imagination And A Love For Nature

Author Treasea Petitti brings curiosity, nostalgia, and joy to life in her delightful children's book, Grandma's Garden . Through the eyes of a young girl named Rose, readers are invited into a backyard bursting with possibility-where a vegetable garden becomes the backdrop for pretend play, imagination, and discovery.







In Grandma's Garden, Rose ventures outdoors and finds herself captivated by the wonders of her grandmother's vegetable garden. As she explores, she transforms into playful characters-mimicking critters, munching vegetables, and letting her imagination run wild. At the end of her adventure, she remembers to thank her grandma for the magical place that sparked it all.

“I wrote this story as a way to carry on a memory my grandmother used to share,” says Treasea.“When I was little, I would wander into her garden and take one bite out of every vegetable I could reach. She always laughed about it. Now, years later, I get to retell that story through my granddaughter's eyes.”

Treasea Petitti is a proud mother, grandmother, home cook, and restaurant owner who finds joy in making others smile-whether through her food or her storytelling. Her love for creativity and children's laughter shines through every page of Grandma's Garden, a book that's both entertaining and meaningful for families.

At its heart, the story encourages kids to reconnect with the outdoors, engage their imaginations, and discover the joys of nature and healthy eating.“In a world of screens and digital devices,” Treasea shares,“it's more important than ever to remind kids how much fun they can have just by stepping outside.”

Grandma's Garden is a loving tribute to childhood curiosity, family bonds, and the small, simple adventures that leave lasting memories.

Treasea Petitti on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford





