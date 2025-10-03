Vladimir Putin Says India, Russia Have 'Special Relationship', Praises PM Modi As 'Wise Leader'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 2 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a“wise leader” who“thinks first about his country”, ANI reported, citing a Russia Today. The

Putin's comments came at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, where he also stated that India and Russia share a“special” relationship.

The statements are significant as India and Russia's relationship has bloomed while United States President Donald Trump' s hiked tariffs on India stalled free trade agreement (FTA) talks between US and India.

Also, in his address during the 80th UN General Assembly session last week, Donald Trump again called China and India“primary funders” of the ongoing Ukraine war, accusing them of financing it by continuing to buy Russian oil.

| Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on October 3 for Durga Puja and Dasain? What did Vladimir Putin say? 'People in India do not forget...'

Russia Today quoted Putin saying,“People in India do not forget about this and our relations, I believe. Some 15 years ago, we made an announcement about a privileged strategic partnership, and that is the best description. Prime Minister Modi is a very wise leader who thinks first about his country.”

Putin also addressed US tariffs on India at the event, emphasising that if India stops buying Russian oil, it could suffer economic losses of $9-10 billion. He also expressed confidence that Modi would back India's dignity and strategic autonomy instead of bowing to foreign pressure.

“There is no political aspect here; it's purely an economic calculation. Will India give up our energy resources? If so, it will incur certain losses. Estimates vary; some say it could be around $9-10 billion. But if it doesn't refuse, sanctions will be imposed, and the loss will be the same. So why refuse if it also carries domestic political costs? [Indian people] will never allow themselves to be humiliated by anyone. I know Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, he will also not make any such decisions,” Putin added, as per Russia Today.

| Chennai Customs accuses Wintrack of 'pattern of unsubstantiated allegations' Putin, Lavrov to visit India: What we know

Putin is scheduled to visit India by 2025-end. At the UNGA session on September 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Putin's visit to New Delhi is being planned for December.

Further, Lavrov himself is also expected to visit India ahead of the Russian President's visit to prepare for the summit and discuss bilateral issues.

(With inputs from ANI)