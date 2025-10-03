Alia Bhatt Reveals Unique & Heartfelt 18Th Birthday Gift For Raha On Kajol's Show

On the second episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle on Amazon Prime, actor Alia Bhatt made a heartfelt revelation about the birthday gift she's preparing for her daughter, Raha. Appearing on the show with friend and co-star Varun Dhawan, Alia opened up about motherhood, her bond with the Kapoor family, and more.

A Gift of Memories for Raha

Kajol asked Alia about a rumour that she writes emails to her daughter every day, inspired by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Alia clarified,“Not really. It was actually a friend who gave me the idea. I don't write daily emails, it's more like a monthly update with photos and memories.”

She added,“I write a line or two, something like, 'You loved this so much' or 'This made you happy'. My plan is to give all of it to Raha when she turns 18. Though who knows, maybe she'll ask for it when she's 13 or 12.”

Remembering Rishi Kapoor

Alia also shared fond memories of her late father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor. She recalled spending time with him during the filming of Kapoor & Sons, before she started dating Ranbir Kapoor.“He loved storytelling and would always ask us to sit, eat, and relax together. I really, really miss him,” she said.

Raha and Rishi Kapoor's Special Connection

Alia believes Raha carries Rishi Kapoor's spirit.“People say she's a mix of me and Rishi Kapoor. I do feel she has some of his energy,” she shared warmly.

Talking about the Kapoor family, Alia said,“When you're personally involved, you don't think about it as a legacy. It feels very personal.” She also recalled realizing the connection deeply during Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary.

What's Next for Alia

On the work front, Alia is filming Alpha, a part of YRF's spy universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is set to release on December 25, 2025.