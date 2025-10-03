Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Earns This On Opening Day
Shashank Khaitan's film opened with 32.45% occupancy, becoming 2025's third-best romantic opener. The Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays significantly boosted its box office collections.
This movie is performing well at the box office on its first day. There's room for improvement after the night figures come in. Here, we share the first-day box office collection and occupancy.
On Thursday, Oct 2, 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a total Hindi occupancy of 32.45%. First-day Hindi (2D) shows: Morning: 14.77%, Afternoon: 38.93%, Evening: 43.65%. Night show data will be available on Oct 3.
This is the third-best occupancy for any romantic film in theaters this year for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Shashank Khaitan's film has recorded great occupancy after Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 in 2025.
Saiyaara: 35.51%
Dhadak 2: 15.02%
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 14.7%
Bhool Chuk Maaf: 9.4%
Metro In Dino: 8.64%
Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 8.64%
Param Sundari: 8.19%
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 5.87%
Azaad: 5.7%
Loveyapa: 5.65%
Thus, in 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari recorded the third-best occupancy.
So far, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned about 6.5 crore in India on its first day. The movie benefited from the Dussehra holiday on Thursday. It's very likely to pick up pace over the weekend.
