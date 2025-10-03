Kantara: Chapter 1 Day 1 Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Film Earns Big On Opening Day - Check Here

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is making waves at the box office on its opening day and is expected to cross major milestones as final numbers come in.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 earned approximately ₹47.76 crore by 7 PM on day one, according to sacnilk. The film is expected to surpass the ₹60 crore mark, marking a strong opening at the box office.

By 4 PM on its first day, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 surpassed the entire first-week collection of the original Kantara, which had earned only ₹1.95 crore on its opening day in 2022, showing a massive growth in popularity.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is poised to become 2025's fourth film to cross ₹50 crore on its opening day, joining They Call Him OG (₹63.75 cr), War 2 (₹52 cr), and Game Changer (₹51 cr) in this elite list.

Reports suggest Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 was made on a budget of around ₹125 crore. The film is produced by Hombale Films, the same studio that created the highly successful Pushpa franchise, known for its blockbuster hits in Indian cinema.

Rishab Shetty has directed the film and is also the lead hero. Besides him, actors like Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad have important roles.