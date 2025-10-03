3 Female Bloodline Members Roman Reigns Could Recruit To Target Becky Lynch In WWE

Roman Reigns may look to strengthen The Bloodline against Becky Lynch. Here are three female stars he could turn to.

Tamina Snuka has not wrestled since February 2023, when she lost a singles match to Michin. Though she is no longer listed as an active competitor, she remains part of WWE. Her family ties to the Samoan dynasty make her a natural fit to align with Roman Reigns. Bringing Tamina back to the red brand as part of The Bloodline would create a credible threat to Becky Lynch and the Vision faction, while also giving her a meaningful return storyline.

Currently serving as the General Manager of NXT, Ava, the real‐life daughter of The Rock, has already stepped into the ring in the past. While she has transitioned into an authority role, Roman Reigns involving her in a Bloodline storyline would elevate her profile significantly. Facing Becky Lynch would provide Ava with a high‐stakes opportunity to showcase herself on a bigger stage, while strengthening the Bloodline's presence across WWE programming.

Nia Jax, an active member of SmackDown, has already drawn attention for her recent attack on Jade Cargill. She also shares a controversial history with Becky Lynch, stemming from the infamous 2018 incident where Jax broke Lynch's nose. Aligning with Roman Reigns would allow Jax to confront Lynch once again, this time as part of a larger Bloodline storyline. Moving her to RAW to counter The Man would not only reignite their rivalry but also help shift the narrative around Jax's current run.