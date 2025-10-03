Ladakh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Moves SC Against His Detention

Dr. Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Ladakh social activist Sonam Wangchuk, approached the Supreme Court on Friday seeking her husband's immediate release following his arrest. Wangchuk was arrested by the police on September 26, two days after protests demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory. He has been accused of instigating the violent protests in Ladakh last week.

Gitanjali Angmo, through the habeas corpus petition, seeks the release of her husband, who has been reportedly lodged in a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan after he was detained following the violent clashes in Ladakh. It is expected that the matter might be moved for an urgent hearing once the Supreme Court re-opens on October 6, following the Dussehra vacations.