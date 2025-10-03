Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ladakh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Moves SC Against His Detention

Ladakh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Moves SC Against His Detention


2025-10-03 12:00:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Dr. Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Ladakh social activist Sonam Wangchuk, approached the Supreme Court on Friday seeking her husband's immediate release following his arrest. Wangchuk was arrested by the police on September 26, two days after protests demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory. He has been accused of instigating the violent protests in Ladakh last week.

Gitanjali Angmo, through the habeas corpus petition, seeks the release of her husband, who has been reportedly lodged in a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan after he was detained following the violent clashes in Ladakh. It is expected that the matter might be moved for an urgent hearing once the Supreme Court re-opens on October 6, following the Dussehra vacations.

 

MENAFN03102025007385015968ID1110145028

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search