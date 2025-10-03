Ladakh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Moves SC Against His Detention
Dr. Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Ladakh social activist Sonam Wangchuk, approached the Supreme Court on Friday seeking her husband's immediate release following his arrest. Wangchuk was arrested by the police on September 26, two days after protests demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory. He has been accused of instigating the violent protests in Ladakh last week.
Gitanjali Angmo, through the habeas corpus petition, seeks the release of her husband, who has been reportedly lodged in a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan after he was detained following the violent clashes in Ladakh. It is expected that the matter might be moved for an urgent hearing once the Supreme Court re-opens on October 6, following the Dussehra vacations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment