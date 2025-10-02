Katara Inaugurates Korean Moon Exhibition
The opening was attended by Katara general manager Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, Korean ambassador Yun Hyunsoo, with a number of ambassadors and art enthusiasts.
The event was held in collaboration with the Korean embassy in Qatar and the Global Public Diplomacy Network (GPDNet).
Staged in Building 47, Gallery 2, the exhibition offers visitors an artistic experience that blends traditional aesthetic values with contemporary blade-->
Artist Ryu explained said that her works embody the spirit of a mother's heart, radiating the pure light of the moon to illuminate the world with love, peace, and happiness.
She also highlighted her specially created piece, *Moon 2025, for the exhibition, which carries a message of hope for peace and human harmony.
The exhibition, which runs until October 11, features 19 artworks executed on hanji, showcasing a fusion of traditional Korean ink painting (*sumukhwa) and contemporary art enriched with multimedia technologies.
Through this collection, Ryu seeks to build a bridge between East and West, tradition and modernity, by merging traditional "K-Sumukhwa" art with modern techniques and artificial blade-->
