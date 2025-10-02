403
Qatar Delegation Advances Cultural Diplomacy In Santiago, Buenos Aires
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A high-level delegation from Years of Culture, Qatar's flagship cultural diplomacy initiative, has wrapped up a series of landmark engagements in Buenos Aires and is continuing its mission in Santiago. The visit comes at a defining moment for Qatar's cultural diplomacy, showcasing how the Gulf state is deepening ties with Latin America ahead of an ambitious programme that will unfold across both regions.
Led by HE Mohammed al-Kuwari, former ambassador of Qatar to Mexico and advisor on Latin American Affairs for Years of Culture, the delegation arrived in Argentina to coincide with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra's historic debut at Teatro Colon. Demand for the performance was so overwhelming that the theatre opened its standing-only sections for the first time in decades, a powerful symbol of the resonance of Qatari cultural institutions on the global stage.
During its stay in Buenos Aires, the delegation unveiled the Spring Programme of the Year of Culture, headlined by the Doha Debates Town Hall on the future of cities, which brought together students from Argentina, Chile, and Qatar for an energetic discussion on architecture, urbanism, and sustainability. The programme also launched CultuRide, an unprecedented cross-border cycling initiative linking Argentina and Chile across the Andes, alongside the expansion of the International Volunteer Exchange, which mobilised participants from Qatar and Argentina to begin grassroots community projects that will now continue in Matanzas, Chile.
Beyond cultural programming, the delegation explored Argentina's innovation and business ecosystem. Meetings at Innovation Park introduced Qatari representatives to startups working on AI, energy, and communications, while discussions with leading Argentine exporters and designers, from logistics and food production to textiles and furniture, opened fresh avenues for bilateral trade and cultural exchange. The support of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Buenos Aires was instrumental in ensuring the success of these dialogues.
In Santiago, the delegation's agenda has emphasised public cultural dialogue and creative exchange. A media evening with Alejandro Aravena, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect behind Doha's upcoming Art Mill Museum, sparked conversations on adaptive reuse and sustainability in global urbanism. The delegation also met with Chilean designers Guido Vera and the Munay Sisters, whose innovative approaches to contemporary fashion and craft will soon be showcased in Doha, further cementing the cultural bridge between Qatar and Chile.
Looking ahead, the visit laid the foundation for a series of forthcoming collaborations: large-scale mural projects in both Buenos Aires and Santiago; a heritage conservation workshop in Valparaíso in partnership with ICCROM; and a new library exchange programme between Centro Cultural La Moneda and Qatar National Library focused on archival practices and cultural preservation.
