Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Affirms Qatar's Firm Commitment To Backing ICAO's Mission


2025-10-02 11:01:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani stressed Qatar's firm commitment to supporting the ICAO's mission and objectives to ensure aviation's safety and security, and promote the sustainable growth of this vital industry globally. This came during the State of Qatar's reception for the delegations of ICAO's member states, on the sidelines of the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly. HE the minister commended ICAO's efforts for developing aviation and air transportation. ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano, ICAO Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar, several ministers, heads and representatives of member states' delegations, and several accredited ambassadors in Canada, attended the reception.

MENAFN02102025000067011011ID1110144796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search