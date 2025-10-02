403
Minister Affirms Qatar's Firm Commitment To Backing ICAO's Mission
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani stressed Qatar's firm commitment to supporting the ICAO's mission and objectives to ensure aviation's safety and security, and promote the sustainable growth of this vital industry globally. This came during the State of Qatar's reception for the delegations of ICAO's member states, on the sidelines of the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly. HE the minister commended ICAO's efforts for developing aviation and air transportation. ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano, ICAO Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar, several ministers, heads and representatives of member states' delegations, and several accredited ambassadors in Canada, attended the reception.
